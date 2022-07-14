Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Won't Participate in Home Run Derby

Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Won't Participate in Home Run Derby

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson chooses rest over participating in this years Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star weekend is quickly approaching with the Home Run Derby still looking to fill two more spots. Former Dodgers All-Star Joc Pederson was invited to participate in this years derby, but chose to sit out this year.

Pederson is no stranger to the weekend activities. As a rookie, Pederson was named to the NL All-Star team and was the first Dodgers rookie position player to be named as a starter. 

Pederson would go on to finish sixth in voting for Rookie of the Year on the way to a second career best 26 home runs and 54 RBI's. With 130 career home runs for the Dodgers, there was no doubt Pederson is a slugger. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pederson has also participated in the HR Derby in 2015 and 2019. In 2015 he would make it all the way to the finals before losing to Todd Frazier by one dinger despite tying for the most home runs through the first three rounds (39). In 2019, Pederson lost to Valdamir Guerrero Jr. in the second round. 

Despite being invited, Pederson is choosing to sit out this year due to some neck/back injuries he's been dealing with and would rather rest. With the season he's been having, there is no surprise for the invite. 

For the San Francisco Giants, Pederson is 1 home run away from matching his total from the past two seasons (17) with a .256 batting average. Pederson will not be participating in the derby, but was still announced as an All-Star game starter back in his old home stadium. 

Joc PedersonLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_10222444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Makes Homage to Legendary LA Scout

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Jul 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hanser Alberto (17) reacts after hitting a go ahead one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pull Off Epic Comeback Against Cardinals

By AJ Gonzalez2 hours ago
USATSI_18682220
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Won't Participate in the HR Derby, Here's Why

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_18544165_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Former MLB Exec Thinks Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_16771444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Expert Reveals Full List of Teams Vying for Luis Castillo

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_17015807_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Albert Pujols Set to Appear in Home Run Derby

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_16753864_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Claims Veteran Reliever From New York Mets

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shocked a Trio of LA Players Were All-Star Snubs

By Staff WriterJul 13, 2022