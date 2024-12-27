Dodgers News: Injury Updates on 4 Key Pitchers Heading Into New Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers rode their bullpen all the way to the Promised Land, defeating the New York Yankees in five games to secure their second World Series title in the last five years.
However, the path they traveled there wasn't exactly smooth. Injuries were incurred at almost every turn yet the team powered through.
Four of those injuries were in the bullpen and general manager Brandon Gomes addressed them on the final day of the Winter Meetings.
Gomes stated that the Dodgers expect left-hander Alex Vesia (intercostal injury) and right-hander Evan Phillips (shoulder) to be ready for Opening Day, though their readiness will be confirmed once they begin throwing in camp. Right-handers Brusdar Graterol (right labrum surgery) and Emmet Sheehan (Tommy John surgery) are expected to return later in the season, likely missing a majority of it as they work their way back.
Graterol appeared in seven regular-season games and three World Series games against the New York Yankees, helping the Dodgers secure a five-game victory. During the World Series, he allowed just three hits over 2.1 scoreless innings.
Sheehan didn't pitch at all in 2024, but posted a 4-1 record with a 4.92 ERA in 11 starts and two relief appearances in 2023. He struck out 64 batters in 60.1 innings after being called up in June to start against the San Francisco Giants. In his debut, Sheehan threw six no-hit innings, recording three strikeouts and two walks.
Vesia secured the final out of the seventh inning in Game 5 of the National League Division Series but called for the training staff while warming up for the eighth inning due to pain in his right side, forcing him to exit the game. He missed the National League Championship Series with an injury to his intercostal muscle but returned for the World Series.
Phillips missed the World Series with a shoulder injury he suffered during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The right-hander pitched 6.2 scoreless innings over five postseason games through the NLCS, following a regular season in which he recorded a 3.62 ERA and 18 saves in 61 appearances.
Of the four, Vesia proved to be the most valuable throughout the year, finishing the season with a 1.76 ERA, the best in the Dodgers' bullpen among pitchers with at least 25 appearances. It's also one of the top marks in franchise history, ranking 13th all-time among Dodgers relievers with 50 or more appearances in a season.