Dodgers News: Julio Urias Announced As Starter For Game One Of NLDS

The Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias has been torching pitchers and will look to add to his already impressive campaign
It's official. On Monday, Dave Roberts announced that Julio Urias will be starting in game one of the NLDS against the Padres. Urias held an NL best 2.16 ERA and a 17-7 record this season. 

The decision came down to Clayton Kershaw or Urias to start game one, but many speculated Urias would inevitably get the game one start. Kershaw will start game two.

With the starting position officially filled out, the team will now have to decide the bullpen rotation as the night progresses, but Urias starting is the first domino to fall. Urias has been the most dominant and consistent pitcher for the Dodgers pitching unit all season long. 

In four games against the Padres this season, Urias went 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts (via StatMuse). If Urias can come anywhere close to the level of dominance displayed against the Padres this season, the team will surely be in good hands. 

The game isn't going to be won by Urias as it is also up to the Dodgers batting order to step up and make plays as well. The lineup is still waiting to be announced, but it is easy to assume the unit will be led by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman as it has all season long.

One more night remains until the Dodgers take the field for the first time this postseason and fans have much reason to be excited for the most wonderful time of the season. 

Julio UriasLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15036355_168396005_lowres
