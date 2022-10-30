Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA All-Star Returns to Social Media for First Time Since NLDS Loss

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy thanks fans for another great season
It takes some time to get over any disappointing loss. The Dodgers were handed the most disappointing loss of the postseason giving Dodgers infielder Max Muncy some time to reevaluate what went wrong.

The Dodgers went up 1-0 against the Padres and then proceeded to drop three games in a row to end their season. It seemed inevitable with the momentum the Padres were gaining, but the seventh inning for the Dodgers in game four will be something that will forever haunt the team.

After the time off, Muncy finally came back to social media to give his appreciation for the fans with a heartfelt message. Muncy struggled through the season but turned his season around when the team needed him the most and appreciates all the fans that made each game that much easier. 

Muncy is a true class act and is someone the team should retain to keep their future success. Muncy earned his second All-Star appearance in 2021 and took a drop off into 2022, but picked it up to finish the season with 21 home runs and 69 RBI's.

It remains to be seen how much the team values Muncy, especially with the shakeups between Trea Turner's possible return or an Aaron Judge signing that would move Mookie Betts to second base. 

Even with the question marks, Muncy may have saved his job thanks to his ability to turn around after the long slump.

