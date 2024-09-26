Dodgers News: Longtime National League West Rival Announces Retirement
A longtime division rival of the Los Angeles Dodgers has decided to hang up his cleats after a stellar 14-year career with the Colorado Rockies.
Charlie Blackmon announced Monday he will retire following Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Blackmon spoke to reporters at Coors Field with his family, most of his current teammates, and former teammate, third baseman Nolan Arenado, in attendance.
"I feel like I've never really worked a day in my life, but I do work really hard," said Blackmon, with his daughter Josie, 3, and son Wyatt, 1, on his lap. "So, it's going to be very different on the other side. But at the same time, I think it's the right decision. The game is being played at such a high level, it really demands a certain amount of time, physical ability, health, strength."
The 38-year-old was clean-shaven when he debuted in the majors on June 7, 2011. He bounced between the minors and the Rockies until he secured a spot on the roster in 2014 which was when he started growing his now-iconic bushy beard. This marked the beginning of an impressive six-year run during which he hit .306, belting 163 home runs and driving in 472 RBIs.
In 2017, he claimed the NL batting title with a .331 average, making history by driving in a record 101 runs from the leadoff position. He also played a key role in helping the Rockies make the playoffs in both 2017 and 2018.
"For me, the best leadoff hitter I've ever gotten a chance to play with," said Arenado, who played with Blackmon for seven seasons in Colorado before being traded to the Cardinals in 2021. "And one of the smartest players I got to play with, too."
Blackmon retires as the franchise leader in triples with 67 and is second to Baseball Hall of Famer Todd Helton in hits, doubles, total bases, and games played.
The outfielder fought through an injury-plagued 2023 and when it ended on a high note, he wanted to give his career at least one more year.
"I was prepared for it last year should things not go my way," he said. "I broke my hand and was able to come back and play well. It was kind of a blessing, like having the game taken away from me, briefly, and realizing I wasn't done. I still wanted to play.
"I knew coming back this year was the right decision. I came into this season eyes wide open, knowing this could very well be my last go-round. I knew going into spring training this was probably going to be my last season."
Heading into the final six games, Blackmon had a batting average of .249, with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs. He also expressed his desire to stay connected with the organization in the future.
"I've already had some conversations with some very important people that are going to allow me to be a part of the group," Blackmon said. "I do still want to very much be part of the Colorado Rockies family, just not [sure] exactly how yet."