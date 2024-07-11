Former Dodgers All-Star Wants to Retire in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than three weeks to acquire a major league player before baseball's annual trade deadline. Longtime closer Kenley Jansen, currently pitching for the Boston Red Sox, has been linked to the Dodgers all season long — more among fans hoping for a sentimental reunion than actual reports of trade proposals.
Whether the Dodgers make a move for Jansen this year or not, the 36-year-old is hoping to ride off into the sunset in Los Angeles when his career ends.
Jansen told Foul Territory on Thursday, "I want to see myself retiring in Dodger Blue. But is it a reality, no. I don’t know because I don’t have control over that. Also, I don’t know what they’re thinking and at the end of the day, it’s a business."
Jansen is still performing at a high level. He has 18 saves in 31 games for Boston this year, to go with a 2.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. The Dodgers have their own established closer, Evan Phillips, who's 14-for-15 in save chances with a 2.28 ERA in 29 games. Phillips missed nearly the entire month of May with a strained hamstring.
Since Phillips is healthy now, the Dodgers' need for back-end bullpen reinforcements isn't urgent. The Red Sox also seem unlikely to sell at the deadline. They're 50-41, 6.5 games out of first place in the American League East.
Jansen's two-year contract expires at the end of this season, so the Dodgers could potentially reunite with him in free agency after the season. His 438 career saves rank fifth on the all-time list, and seeing him climb that leaderboard in a Dodger uniform would be a treat for fans eager for a reunion.
Whether that reunion happens or not, it's noteworthy to hear Jansen express his interest in public.