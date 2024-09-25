Dodgers News: Manager Defends Controversial Ninth-Inning Call
The Dodgers were flat for most of the game on Tuesday, ultimately losing 4-2 to the Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Just when it seemed like they were gaining momentum in the ninth, a game-ending triple play pulled the rug out from under them.
Down by three against one of the league’s best closers, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Kiké Hernández each came through with singles, waking up the Dodger Stadium crowd that had been waiting nearly three hours for a moment like that.
The hits set the stage for Shohei Ohtani to potentially bat when disaster struck for Miguel Rojas. After the game, manager Dave Roberts stood by his call to let Rojas swing, even though it didn’t work out.
“I just don’t think that you’re expecting a triple play,” said Roberts. “He hit the ball hard. And I just can’t play the game of, if it gets through then it’s a great play, and then if it’s hit right at him, it’s a bad play. The game tells you what to do. And in that situation, everyone is playing in, the shortstop is in the six-hole. There’s just a lot of holes out there. That’s just kind of the way you play baseball.”
“There’s less than a 1 percent chance that Shohei doesn’t come up to bat,” Roberts added. “Unfortunately, that small percentage came into play.”
After Rojas showed but on the first pitch but missed to fall behind 0-and-1, the Dodgers made the surprising choice to let him swing.
Both Rojas and Roberts said the decision came down to the Padres' defensive setup. L.A. expected that if Rojas tried to bunt, San Diego would go for a wheel play to cut down the lead runner at third, which they showed on the missed bunt attempt in the first pitch.
With two on, no outs, and Ohtani looming, Rojas hit into the triple play, sealing a brutal loss for the Dodgers.
“Yeah, definitely a tough one for myself,” Rojas said. “I’m totally confident that I can get to a fastball. Unfortunately, I hit it on the ground and it’s been tough for me the last couple of days. I haven’t been able to get the job done, but definitely this one, especially for me, I think I let the team down on that one.”
It wasn’t all on Rojas, though. Initially, Roberts had called for a bunt, which would’ve put runners on second and third with Ohtani due up and Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman waiting.
“I’ve never been a part of something like that,” Rojas said. “I let the team down today. Just come back (Wednesday) and try to get it done.”