Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Leaves Door Open For Shohei Ohtani to Pitch in October
The Los Angeles Dodgers are less than a month away from the start of their journey to title No. 8 for their franchise. The Dodgers will have as good a chance as anyone to bring home their first title since 2020.
The anticipation is palpable as all eyes are on the Dodgers, eagerly waiting for them to deliver. On the grandest stage of them all, the Dodgers will have the biggest star in the world, the two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani has served as the team's designated hitter this season as he is recovering from an elbow injury. The 30-year-old is the forerunner to win the National League MVP and will likely become the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.
Ohtani has and will continue to do it all this season, but will that include hitting the mound?
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed the possibility of Ohtani pitching in October and didn't rule it out.
"I think that you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility," Roberts said on MLB Network Radio. "If things line up and there's a need and the game, his body, everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great. And it would be storybook. But I think to kind of count on that, bet on that, I think that's an unfair way to go about it. Shohei is on board to just continue his rehab process and I wouldn't put it past him to have an eye on that and we'll just see how it plays out."
Ohtani has been on the mound this season, gearing up for his return. When that is, it's anybody's guess; however, there is a chance that we could see him in October, even if it's small.
The Dodgers' rotation is depleted. Tyler Glasnow will not return this season due to an elbow injury, Gavin Stone is on the IL, and most of their pitchers, like Emmett Shehan, River Ryan, and Dustin May, are out for the season.
Whether or not Ohtani will be on the moon, he will certainly be in the batter's box. The 30-year-old is slashing .292/.375/.617 with 30 doubles, seven triples, 47 home runs, 104 RBI, 116 runs, 48 stolen bases, and 7.4 WAR this season.
The lefty slugger will soon make his MLB playoff debut soon, and it will be one worth watching in L.A.'s quest for another title.