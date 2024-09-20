Dodgers News: Marlins Manager Had Strong Feelings About Pitching to Shohei Ohtani
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has been around the game long enough to know when to make tough calls. Thursday night against Shohei Ohtani was one of those moments.
Instead of taking the safe route, the former Dodgers utility player showed the ultimate respect for the sport by choosing not to pitch around Ohtani late in a game the Marlins ultimately lost 20-4.
In the seventh inning, Ohtani was at the plate, just one homer shy of becoming the first player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. The Marlins were down 11-3 to the Dodgers, with two runners on and an open base at first. Schumaker had the option to walk Ohtani, but he wasn’t about to do that.
It was pretty clear on the broadcast what Schumaker said, and Joe Davis made sure to echo the moment.
"F-ck that," Schumaker bluntly said.
A social media post from Tipping Pitches shared its interpretation of the full quote: "F-ck that. I've got too much respect for this guy for that sh-t to happen."
After the game, reporters asked Schumaker about his choice not to walk Ohtani.
"That's a bad move, baseball-wise, karma-wise, baseball-gods-wise," Schumaker explained. "You go after him and see if you can get him out. I think out of respect for the game, we were going to go after him."
Ohtani didn’t waste the opportunity, smashing a 391-foot, 109.7-mph home run off Mike Baumann’s curveball for his 50th homer of the season. He wasn’t done; Ohtani followed up that blast with his 51st homer, a 440-foot bomb into the upper deck against Vidal Brujan.
"He hit the home run," Schumaker admitted. "That's just part of the deal. He’s hit 50 of them, and he’s the most talented player I’ve ever seen. He’s doing things that have never been done before, and if he keeps this up for a few more years, he might be the greatest to ever play."
Schumaker added, "As a fan, I wish I was in the stands, not in the dugout, watching it. But I’m proud of my guys for going after him and not being afraid. Sure, Baumann didn’t want to give up that home run, but that’s just the way it goes."
He summed it up perfectly: "Good day for baseball, bad day for the Marlins."