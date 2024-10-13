Dodgers News: Max Muncy Kept Receipts For Anyone Who Doubted LA Following NLDS Win
Before the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres squared off in the National League Division Series, the so-called experts predicted who would win.
Shockingly, roughly 80 percent predicted the Padres would win.
They didn't and third baseman Max Muncy kept receipts for anyone who doubted the Dodgers.
In a profanity-laced rant in the clubhouse, while celebrating with beer and champagne, Muncy directed his message at the "80 percent."
"Eighty percent of you f–ers didn't believe in us," Muncy said to the camera. "Eighty percent of you f–ers thought we were going to lose."
It is unclear where Muncy got his number from but the one outlet that had 80 percent of their reporters lean toward San Diego winning was The Athletic.
Of the 15 reporters who voted, only three picked Los Angeles to win.
"The Padres may have the more complete team," said Andy McCullough. "but the Dodgers have star power. Specifically: Shohei Ohtani."
Jen McCaffrey said: "The Dodgers have been beat up all year and still found ways to win."
Noah Furtado's prediction could not have been any more accurate: "I think this one will go all five games. Both teams are comparably talented, though the Padres probably have the more complete roster. But I’m taking the Dodgers in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium."
The majority of experts who thought the Padres would win did it based on the regular season. It is true that San Diego won the season series 8-5. It is true that San Diego carried the momentum from the Wild Card Series into the NLDS, and it is true that the Padres were held to zero runs over the last 24 innings of the series against the Dodgers.
Sometimes, the regular season doesn't matter.
“It’s relief. It’s redemption,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said postgame. “I wanted to beat those guys. We all wanted to beat those guys really bad. We played a very good ball game today, certainly on the pitching and the defensive side.”
“We’re going to celebrate tonight, as you can see,” Roberts added. “But the job’s not done and you will see the focus, the fire going forward, with the expectation to win eight more games. And that Mets team is playing really good baseball, but we’ll be ready.
The Padres have been left in the rearview and up ahead are the New York Mets with Game 1 scheduled for Sunday night at 5:15 PT.