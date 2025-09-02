Dodgers News: MLB Insider Predicts World Series to 'Go Through LA'
There's something to be said about being the reigning champs of any sport.
Until that team is knocked off the perch, they'll be gunned for by everyone with their best shot. This is the case with the Los Angeles Dodgers — as every opponent looks at them as the biggest bully on the block.
With that comes the real expectation that all roads will go through that team until said roads are demolished emphatically.
Longtime MLB voice Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports wrote an article in which he analyzed the final upcoming month of the MLB season. He echoed the premise above and spoke specifically how the team has evolved recently into the group many thought they'd be prior to the start of the regular season.
"Well, once again, it’s those Dodgers. They’re not invincible. They’re not going to win a record 120 games. They’re not even going to win 100 games. But here they are, getting themselves together at the right time, leading MLB in runs scored and second in home runs. Blake Snell is back. Co-closers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are back. Mookie Betts has heated up. And the Dodgers are back to their winning ways, playing as well as they have all season."
Nightengale then made a very decisive prediction as to who he thinks will get to the World Series this year from the National League.
"Prediction: The World Series still goes through LA, and it will be an upset if the Dodgers aren’t back in the World Series trying to become the first NL team to repeat since the Big Red Machine in 1975-76."
There's something to be said about Nightengale's point of view. It's the first time virtually all year in which the team has had their full assortment of starting pitchers healthy. It's no coincidence that the staff as a whole has been throwing the ball very well. The same can be said for the bullpen for the most part.
The next step for LA is getting the rest of its position players back in action — and that appears to be in the cards. Hyeseong Kim is joining the team for its series starting Tuesday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tommy Edman and Max Muncy shouldn't be far behind in rejoining the team.
Kim and Edman immensely impact the ballclub from an athleticism standpoint as well as defensive versatility. Muncy is the heart and soul of the team, and his bat has been sorely missed in the heart of the order.
With the team's full assortment of players back, the Dodgers unequivocally will be the deepest and most talented team in the big leagues as October approaches.
