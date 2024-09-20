Dodgers News: National Writer Identifies Two Shortstop Targets for 2025
The Dodgers have question marks at shortstop.
Should Miguel Rojas return as the starter?
Should Mookie Betts get another chance at the position?
What about Gavin Lux?
The Betts experiment likely won't return in 2025, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Instead, Nightengale told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation that the Dodgers are likely to look outside the organization for help.
Two shortstops the Dodgers could target are Willy Adames and Bo Bichette.
“I don’t think they’re going to do the Betts thing again," Nightengale told McKain. "He was fine doing it but if you have World Series aspirations, you don’t want a key area in the postseason. Now that Gavin Lux has settled in, why mess around with him? He’s perfect at second base. I don’t think they want to take that gamble again like they did before. (Willy) Adames would be perfect. Go trade for Bo Bichette, you could do that too. Adames makes the most sense if they want to come up with the money. He’s got a great personality. He’d be a nice fit in L.A. I think with his personality he’d like to be in a big market."
Adames is a free agent after this season with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers traded two pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays for the shortstop in 2021.
This year, Adames is slashing .329/.466/.795 and hit 32 homers. The Milwaukee slugger would be a good addition to the Dodgers next season.
Bichette didn't have as many highlights as Adames this season. The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop fractured his right middle finger which will sideline him for the rest of the season. Bichette has hit just .225 with a .598 OPS over 81 games.
Bichette's fracture shouldn't have an impact on his 2025 season.
Nightengale believes the Dodgers would pay an incoming shortstop less than $150 million to play in Los Angeles.
If the Dodgers were to sign Adames, his age would play an important factor into the deal. The Brewers shortstop turned 29 this season and Nightengale believes his payday would be lower than $150 million.
“I would think less than that. He’s a very good player," Nightengale said. "He’ll get over $100 million. I don’t know about $150. He’s starting to get up in age a bit. A little bit streaky at times. I would think he’d be a highly sought after guy. Everybody’s looking for shortstops that have punch, can run the bases well, a good guy in the clubhouse too, a nice leader.”
If the Dodgers added either Adames or Bichette next season, the lineup would only get better. It's a scary prospect to think Los Angeles would add even more power in 2025.