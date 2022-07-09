Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Mookie Betts were both named starters for the All-Star Game.

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Mookie Betts were both named starters for the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers pushed hard for fans to vote for LA players to get starting spots for the All-Star Game later this month at Chavez Ravine. Of course, with the game being at Dodger Stadium, this was the year to make a big social media push to inspire fans to get out and vote. The team ran several giveaways to get the vote out, one of the giveaways was a ball signed by both Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. All fans had to do was show proof of voting.

Dodgers players showed their support for Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who qualified for the final round of voting for All-Star starters. Players donned shirts pushing fans to vote for them during pregame warm-ups this week, and many wore them after games. They got the message out, and Dodgers fans delivered.                                                        

The final phase of voting ended yesterday morning and ESPN announced the starting lineups on a reveal broadcast that included ESPN's All-Star lineup: Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez, and Karl Ravech. 

Turner beat out Atlanta's Dansby Swanson after losing the voting lead earlier this week. Betts beat out several outfielders to earn the starting nod in right field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both are deserving. 

Betts owns a 148 OPS+ this season and had a monster May. He leads the team in home runs (20) and has dominated in the leadoff spot. 

As usual, Trea Turner has done it all this season. He's logged 59 RBI, 11 home runs, and 16 stolen bases and has been a key piece of the Betts-Turner-Freeman trio at the top of the Dodgers order.

There's a good chance they aren't the only Dodgers playing in the Midsummer Classic either. Tony Gonsolin will likely make the NL squad, and analysts, insiders, and fans are clamoring for Clayton Kershaw to get the start at his home stadium.

Mookie BettsTrea TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18662526_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Loses Another Key Bullpen Arm Due to Injury

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_17955112
News

Dodgers: Former All-Star Explains How He Got His Baseball 'Obsession' Back

By Brenna White17 hours ago
USATSI_10222444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Scout & Franchise Icon Passes Away

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18631261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Sounds Off on Clayton Kershaw Starting All-Star Game

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17955076_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A Trio of LA Prospects Set to Play in Important MLB Showcase Game

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off Unique Handshake with LA Reporter

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18565858_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Pair of Impact Arms Inching Closer to Return

By Staff WriterJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18523284_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Refuses to Back Off From Championship Guarantee

By Staff WriterJul 7, 2022