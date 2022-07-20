Dodgers News: Photo of Clayton Kershaw & Freddie Freeman's Sons Goes Viral

Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman got to enjoy the moment of being in the All-Star game which included Kershaw being the starting pitcher for the NL team. Even with such a huge moment for both players, the biggest moment for them came off the field.

When you grow up in a MLB home, chances are you get to see your dad play plenty of game. It isn't too often however to be able to see your dad play in an All-Star game.

Charley Kershaw and Charlie Freeman have been fortunate to be in a moment like this, and luckily for us we were able to get a glimpse of how the two are together.

The two kids growing friendship has been sparked by their Little League team, but Freeman can't appreciate it enough for allowing him to settle more into his new Dodgers lifestyle (quotes via Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic)

“You respect them and play against them for so long, and then you become teammates, and then I’ve tried to get my feet settled, and then he’s helping me get my feet settled. Then our kids are on the same team, so we’re outside of the field hanging out. So I think that was huge in the process of getting comfortable here.”

The adjustments Freeman has had to make to come to LA has been no easy feet. Freeman had to leave the team he has played his entire career with and play under some of the brightest spotlights in the sports world.

It has been hard, but the relationship between the two sons has made it that much easier for Freeman.