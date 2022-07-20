Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Photo of Clayton Kershaw & Freddie Freeman's Sons Goes Viral

Dodgers News: Photo of Clayton Kershaw & Freddie Freeman's Sons Goes Viral

All-Star Dodgers players Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman Sons share a special moment during All-Star weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman got to enjoy the moment of being in the All-Star game which included Kershaw being the starting pitcher for the NL team. Even with such a huge moment for both players, the biggest moment for them came off the field. 

When you grow up in a MLB home, chances are you get to see your dad play plenty of game. It isn't too often however to be able to see your dad play in an All-Star game. 

Charley Kershaw and Charlie Freeman have been fortunate to be in a moment like this, and luckily for us we were able to get a glimpse of how the two are together. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two kids growing friendship has been sparked by their Little League team, but Freeman can't appreciate it enough for allowing him to settle more into his new Dodgers lifestyle (quotes via Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic

“You respect them and play against them for so long, and then you become teammates, and then I’ve tried to get my feet settled, and then he’s helping me get my feet settled. Then our kids are on the same team, so we’re outside of the field hanging out. So I think that was huge in the process of getting comfortable here.”

The adjustments Freeman has had to make to come to LA has been no easy feet. Freeman had to leave the team he has played his entire career with and play under some of the brightest spotlights in the sports world. 

It has been hard, but the relationship between the two sons has made it that much easier for Freeman. 

Clayton KershawFreddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15956572_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Stadium Now Has Robots Selling Beer to Fans

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18713876_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Icon Plead with Fans to Not Boo Astros Players at All-Star Game

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18718969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: AL All-Star Had An Interesting Request for Clayton Kershaw

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18682220
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Racks Up Another Milestone

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Nationals' Star Addresses Trade Rumors After Turning Down Massive Contract Extension

By Adam Salcido8 hours ago
USATSI_16399855_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Pick Between MLB All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto

By Kristilyn Hetherington23 hours ago
USATSI_15870610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

By Staff WriterJul 19, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Rides Hot Streak to Player of the Week Honors

By Adam SalcidoJul 19, 2022 5:00 PM EDT