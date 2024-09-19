Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani is Halfway to a Historic 50-50 Season
The Dodgers didn't have to wait long for Shohei Ohtani to steal his 50th base of the season Thursday.
Ohtani led off the top of the first inning with a double against Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabera. After Freddie Freeman drew a one-out walk, he and Ohtani orchestrated a double-steal.
The throw from catcher Nick Fortes to third baseman Connor Norby appeared to beat Ohtani, but Ohtani beat the tag, bringing him one step closer to the first 50-50 season in major league history.
The base was immediately replaced on its mooring and carried off to the Dodgers' dugout, where it will be preserved as part of history.
The steal put Ohtani in position to score when the next batter, Will Smith, hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Ohtani gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead with his RBI single off Cabrera. He stole second base — his 51st steal this year — without a throw.
Ohtani set a record in the process.
With 48 home runs on the season (and 12 games still to play) he has ample time to reach the historic 50-homer, 50-steal plataeu. But he has already bested the all-time record for the most home runs ever by a player with 50 sotlen bases in a season. Ronald Acuña Jr. set the record last season, with 41.
The most home runs ever by a Dodger with 50 steals in a single season? Davey Lopes, who hit 10 in 1974.
Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters the jumps Ohtani has gotten on the basepaths this season were not part of his game in years past.
"I don't think in years past, watching him, I don't think he was a great base stealer," Roberts said. "I don't think he got great jumps. But now when I watch him, especially from the third-base dugout at home where I have a good visual of the pitcher and the runner, his jumps are on point."
Ohtani already holds the record for the most stolen bases by a Japanese-born player in franchise history. Roberts was the previous owner of the record, with 45 in 2002.
In his last 66 games alone, Ohtani has stolen 35 bases.
“I do see him being more aggressive in the second half,” Roberts told reporters Thursday. “I think he realized that he was on track to have a really special season and what could make it a little bit more special and unique is adding some more stolen bases.”