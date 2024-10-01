Dodgers News: Teoscar Hernández Once Again Heavily Praises Free Agency Decision
When Teoscar Hernández signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there were some who didn't think it was the best idea on his part. Hernández only signed on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, leaving him without a longterm home or huge contract. After spending the 2023 campaign with the Seattle Mariners, Hernández had options to sign on a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox in free agency, but ultimately chose the contract with the Dodgers.
The decision has paid off according to Hernández. "That was one of the best decisions I made in the offseason," Hernández said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "Everybody was saying it was a bad deal because it was a one-year deal, but for me what is important is to get better and win. I'm glad that I'm here."
Hernández put in one of the best seasons of his career after joining the Dodgers. He slashed .272/.339/.501 with 160 hits, 84 runs, a career-high 33 home runs, and 99 RBIs, while helping the Dodgers finish with the best record in MLB. He made his second career All-Star team, and won the Home Run Derby as well.
Thanks to this successful season, Hernández will now almost certainly be due for a much bigger contract. In certain ways Hernández banked on himself, and it should pay off after a great season for Los Angeles.
Not only did Hernández put up great numbers while playing a critical role in the Dodgers, but he played for a winning team again. Hernández has played in the postseason twice in his career, with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 and 2022, but has not been on a consistent contender until joining the Dodgers this season. With the Dodgers, he is part of a team that has made the playoffs in each of the last 12 seasons, and won the National League West division in all but one of those years.
Hernández is unsure on if he will stay with the Dodgers, but he would like to. The decision will be up to the Dodgers on whether or not to re-sign him, and Hernández hopes to remain on the team in the future.
“I want to stay,” Hernández said earlier this month, via Doug McKain. “I think everybody knows it. I want to be a part of this team for three, four, five years to come, but it’s not in my hands. It has to do with the Dodgers. It’s in their hands. I’m just trying to do my best.”