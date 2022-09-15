Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Returns to MLB Action for First Time Since May

Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle has battled his share of injuries and made another return to the mound
As the Dodgers clinched their playoff berth it opened the door for others to get more opportunities with starters sitting out and players still recovering from injuries. Among the players who were able to make something of their opportunity was pitcher Tommy Kahnle, who hasn't seen MLB action since May. 

The hope from Dave Roberts is to have Kahnle healthy enough and possibly even make an impact in the postseason despite his lackluster numbers and playing time throughout his career. Kahnle entered the game with a 3.85 career ERA but currently sits on a 5.40 ERA with the Dodgers in five games this season. 

Kahnle missed time recovering from Tommy John surgery, came back into the lineup and went on 60-day IL with a forearm injury. Even with all the implications, Kahnle managed to fill in nicely against the Diamondbacks appearing in one inning following a Michael Grove 5.0 inning stint. 

Kahnle ended his night with zero earned runs and two strikeouts, retiring all three batters he faced. After being gone for an extended period of time, Kahnle was grateful just to be back out on the mound (quotes via Bill Plunkett, The OC Register).

“It felt great to be back out there, feeling healthy and pitching like how I used to. It felt great to be out there and feel healthy.”

Whether or not Kahnle ends up with a big postseason role, it's hard to not root for someone who battled back from as severe of injuries as he's gone through. It remains to be seen how well he can keep up his level of play. 

Tommy KahnleLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
