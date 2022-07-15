Dodgers News: Two-Time LA Champion to Represent Team at MLB Draft

The Dodgers historically have been known to have some of the greatest players of all time. The Dodgers have done damage in the draft, but this season they don't own a first round pick.

The Dodgers originally owned a first-round pick, but would then drop 10 spots for exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold. They also lost a compensatory pick from Corey Seager by signing Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers have been known to unearth gems in the draft, especially in recent seasons, so not having a first-round pick hurts. In recent seasons, the Dodgers have drafted the likes of Ryan Pepiot, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller.

This year, the Dodgers will be represented at the draft by two-time champion, Steve Sax, this coming weekend. Despite not picking until the first pick of the second-round, the Dodgers are always a threat to find some talent in the draft. Wherever their first pick in the draft lands.

Sax is a former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-star. Sax played his eight seasons with the Dodgers. Most notably, Sax won his only two championships with the Dodgers in 1981 and 1988.

The Dodgers should not worry too much about having late draft picks as some of the game's greatest have gone in the later rounds. Former Dodger Albert Pujols was picked in the 13th round and Mets all-time pitcher Nolan Ryan was picked in the 12th round.

The numbers aren't staggering, but with some luck from Sax, the Dodgers may be lucky enough to pull some late round gems.