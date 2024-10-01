Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Has Best Game of 2024 In Huge Situation
Walker Buehler has struggled to find his form since returning from second Tommy John surgery earlier this season but he delivered a gem on Thursday guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to their 11th National League West title in 12 years.
Buehler threw five innings, allowing just one run against the San Diego Padres. He gave up five hits, struck out one, and issued one walk.
Although Buehler only recorded three swings and misses during the game, it was his most efficient performance of the 2024 season, bringing his ERA down to 5.38 over 75.1 innings pitched.
At one point this season, Buehler admitted he was “just trying to survive” after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. He faced challenges with consistency and often struggled to be effective on the mound.
Pitching in big games was on the back of his mind as he just wanted to find the strike zone and keep the baseball in the yard.
“I’ve had a rough year,” Buehler said after the game. “There’s one thing I’ve kind of hung my hat on is pitching in big games. Their guy (Joe Musgrove) threw the ball pretty well, too, so some big runs at the end saved us.”
As champagne poured over Buehler, he candidly shared with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson what went well for him on the mound Thursday night.
His brutal honesty caught Watson off-guard. How could someone say that after just pitching the best game of his season?
“This is what I live for,” Buehler said.
Buehler reminded everybody of the kind of pitcher he is which is promising as he will be counted on in the postseason.
“This is a playoff game for us. The number-2 team in the division – us, kind of keeping our destiny if we win the game, we win the division – that’s what gets me going,” Buehler told AM 570 LA Sports. “I’m ecstatic. The team has carried me, and let me tread water for a long time, and it’s a nice feeling to have a good one.”
Buehler should be in line to start Game 3 of the NLDS which will be on the road in San Diego or Atlanta.