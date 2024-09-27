Walker Buehler Finally Delivers For Dodgers vs Padres: 'I'm Ecstatic'
The Los Angeles Dodgers had been patient with Walker Buehler. He had struggled for the majority of the season with his command. On Thursday night, fans witnessed a more confident version of Buehler take the mound.
Buehler allowed one run and posted one strikeout through five innings. The right-hander spoke to SportNet LA's Kirsten Watson about what worked his for him on the mound.
“Nothing really. I punched out one guy,” Buehler shouted as he was doused with champagne showers. “I’ve had a rough year. There’s one thing I’ve kind of always hung my hat on is pitching in big games.”
As the season progressed, it was evident Buehler wasn't postseason-ready. It was a worrisome sight watching a potential Game 3 starter look so unprepared for the challenge looming in October.
Fans even doubted the Dodgers could win the series finale with the Padres with Buehler on the mound. He proved them wrong, but Buehler's candid words about his struggles this season show how much he wanted to establish a new and improved version of himself.
“This is a playoff game for us. The number-2 team in the division – us, kind of keeping our destiny if we win the game, we win the division – that’s what gets me going,” Buehler told AM 570 LA Sports. “I’m ecstatic. The team has carried me, and let me tread water for a long time, and it’s a nice feeling to have a good one.”
The series with the Padres was essentially a practice run for the playoffs. Buehler's performance proved he's ready to take on hitters in October.
“This is what I live for,” Buehler said.
The Dodgers have overcome an unprecedented number of injuries this season. A depleted Dodgers rotation has carried the team into the postseason and will be asked to continue jumping through hurdles in October.
This season has been anything but easy for Buehler and the entire Dodgers clubhouse. But adversity, in many ways, strengthens teams.
For now, fans can celebrate the Dodgers clinching the National League West division. The feat marked the Dodgers' 11th division title in the last 12 years. It's nothing new for the club.
But soon, the Dodgers will have to continue the uphill battle in October. The team has had a chip on its shoulder for the majority of the season. The Dodgers will need to use that to overcome yet again.