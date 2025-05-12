Dodgers' NL Rival Also Interested in All-Star Outfielder in Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly expressed interest in Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., though another National League contender has joined the discussion for his services.
The White Sox are undergoing a complete rebuild and overhaul of their roster, meaning any veteran players who can return some prospects will be available by the trade deadline.
The Dodgers were expected to be the top contender for Robert and a likely destination. However, the New York Mets have recently inquired with the Sox about the asking price for Robert and expressed interest in acquiring the former All-Star.
The report comes from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who claims that the main target for the White Sox would be 23-year-old Mets starting prospect Blake Tidwell.
The Dodgers have numerous prospects to offer and should be able to match or even surpass the Mets' bid for Robert if they decide to pursue it.
Robert has had a lackluster start to the 2025 season, slashing .186/.293/.280 with only 0.1 WAR generated and a wRC+ of 78. His run creation has been unimpressive, but his defense remains as strong as ever, with the ability to make jaw-dropping catches on a regular basis.
His power remains in his bat — with five home runs this year — and at the peak of his abilities, Robert was a superstar who could excel on both sides of the ball.
Perhaps a change in scenery can unlock a higher gear from Robert, considering how uncompetitive the White Sox have been overall.
If he is traded to a playoff team and reverts back to the star he was, any team that acquires him will have two team options for 2026 and 2027, at a cost of only $20 million per year.
His current level of play does not warrant that kind of salary, but if he regains his form, he would be a great value for any team at that price.
The Dodgers may not be as interested in Robert now that Andy Pages has begun to demonstrate his ability to hit the ball, although the team could become desperate to upgrade at left field, especially since Michael Conforto has been in a deep slump since the start of the season.
Los Angeles has a track record of helping players rediscover past success, and the team believes they have the capabilities to get Robert back to his best.
