Dodgers Officially Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Game vs Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-hander Alexis Diaz, who will be active Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Julian Fernandez has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after making his debut with the team Monday night, his first MLB action since 2021.
Right-hander Landon Knack is with the team on the taxi squad, per manager Dave Roberts, as a precautionary measure with Tyler Glasnow making his first start in over two months on Wednesday.
Although Diaz had five earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched in Triple-A, Roberts also noted that the stuff from the All-Star was fine, albeit issues with his command.
This story will be updated....