Dodgers Officially Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Game vs Brewers

Alexis Díaz will be active tonight, Dave Roberts said. Landon Knack is on taxi squad in case they need extra length tomorrow behind Tyler Glasnow



Roberts said reports on Díaz in AAA was that the stuff was fine, but his command was inconsistent (in 4.2 IP there: 5 ER, 7 BB, 3 K) https://t.co/NgU17BQ7XQ