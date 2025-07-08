Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Officially Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Game vs Brewers

Gabe Smallson

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-hander Alexis Diaz, who will be active Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Julian Fernandez has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after making his debut with the team Monday night, his first MLB action since 2021.

Right-hander Landon Knack is with the team on the taxi squad, per manager Dave Roberts, as a precautionary measure with Tyler Glasnow making his first start in over two months on Wednesday.

Although Diaz had five earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched in Triple-A, Roberts also noted that the stuff from the All-Star was fine, albeit issues with his command.

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

