Dodgers to Activate $136.5 Million All-Star Off IL in Massive Addition to Rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers expected to have five potential aces in their rotation ahead of the season, but four of those pitchers have been sidelined with injuries for the majority of 2025.
One of those potential aces — two-way player Shohei Ohtani — made his Dodgers debut on the mound on June 16 against the San Diego Padres. And now, Los Angeles will be getting back another one of those potential aces.
Right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow will be activated off hte injured list to start on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, per manager Dave Roberts.
The Dodgers sent Glasnow on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 22. He made three starts, throwing 4.1 innings in his most recent start on Thursday.
Glasnow allowed three runs, six hits and one walk in his third rehab start. All three runs were scored off a home run by left fielder Carlos Cortes, who was the PCL Player of the Month and led all Minor League Baseball in RBIs (36) in June.
Before sustaining a shoulder injury in April, Glasnow made five starts in MLB. He posted a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings.
In addition to missing most of the first half of the season, Glasnow was unavailable to pitch during the postseason in 2024. It was his first season with Los Angeles after the Dodgers acquired him in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and gave him a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension in December 2023.
Although Glasnow was not healthy during the Dodgers’ World Series run, he played a significant role in their rotation throughout the regular season. He logged a 3.49 ERA and set career-highs in innings pitched (134), starts (22) and strikeouts (168).
Other than the elbow tendinitis that sidelined him during the postseason, Glasnow only made one stint on the injured list last season. He missed a few weeks in July with back tightness but was healthy for most of the regular season.
Los Angeles was dealt several blows to their rotation at the beginning of the season but the Dodgers are slowly getting back more and more starters.
The Dodgers also reactivated right-handed starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan on June 18 after he missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Sheehan has made two starts since returning.
Glasnow's return is another step in the right direction as the All-Star break approaches.
