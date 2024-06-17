Dodgers Officially Sign International Outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed 17-year-old Taiwanese outfielder Ko Ching-Hsien.
The deal was reported last Monday but was finally made official on Sunday.
The Dodgers have made a substantial investment in the future, adding the promising young international prospect to their roster with a significant $750,000 deal. This move has left the Dodgers with a remaining $2.3 million in their international pool money.
The left-handed hitter was among the best players in his country and competed in the U-18 Baseball World Cup for Chinese-Taipei. Ching-Hsien was a monster in that tournament, hitting .550, with a .690 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.440 OPS. His performance helped earn his country the silver medal in the competition. This could be a massive grab for the Dodgers in the long run, as they have a chance to develop him into a strong major leaguer.
Ching-Hsien is the 10th Taiwanese player to join the Dodger organization and the second to join the major leagues this season alone. His cousin, Lin Wei-en, signed with the Oakland A's earlier this month.
The ceiling is high for the 17-year-old, and if all pans out for him, the Dodgers could have themselves a steal. Ching-Hsien said he's always dreamed of playing for the Dodgers and received a surprise welcome from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a pre-recorded video.