Dodgers Offseason: Several LA Stars Featured in New Top-30 Free Agents List

The World Series is slowly coming to a close which means MLB free agency is right around the corner. This gives experts and fans opportunities to analyze who are the top free agents and where some of these top agents will likely end up.

Of course after such an impressive regular season for the Dodgers, there was little doubt some players on the roster would top the list of available free agents. The Dodgers have three players on the list and all come in the top 16 (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

Trea Turner tops all Dodgers coming in as the fourth highest ranked player. Turner sits behind Aaron Judge, who has been heavily linked to the Dodgers, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Correa, who has also been linked to the Dodgers.

Some think he prefers to go east, but he has said he liked Los Angeles and will consider all. Folks love him. Teams: Dodgers, Phillies, Cardinals, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves. Expert: $275M, 9 years.

A Turner move would likely mean full steam ahead for guys like Judge and Correa, but Turner has expressed interest in returning to the team and it seems likely the Dodgers would be happy with a reunion.

Clayton Kershaw comes in as the 12th highest free agent. Andrew Friedman has expressed interest in bringing Kershaw back but Kershaw still contemplates retirement.

Is Dodgers legacy too strong for all-time great to leave? Teams: Dodgers, Rangers. Expert: $18M, 1 year.

The final Dodgers player on the list belongs to another pitcher, Tyler Anderson at 16. The Dodgers pitching unit was dealing with problems all season long, but Anderson still remained as one of the most consistent pieces.

All-Star in L.A. Teams: Dodgers, Jays, Rangers, Mets, Mariners, Cardinals. Expert: $50M, 3 years.

The Dodgers have a lot of work to do heading into the off-season. With a record the Dodgers pulled during the regular season it's hard to imagine they need to improve, but the ultimate goal was never achieved.