Dodgers One of 3 Expected Landing Spots for Juan Soto: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Oct. 30 to win their eighth World Series title, but are already being linked to Juan Soto in his highly-touted free agency.
Soto is the most coveted player this winter and three teams are the expected favorites to sign him. The Dodgers, Yankees, and New York Mets are speculated to be the most likely ball clubs to sign Soto to a monster contract.
The rumored number for Soto's looming deal is a whopping $700 million. It wouldn't be the $700 million deal that Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, which was structured with 97 percent of the contract being deferred.
The Dodgers certainly have the funds to snag Soto, but so do the Mets and Yankees. Soto was adamant that his current team didn't have the advantage over any other clubs this winter.
“We’re going to be available to every team. I feel like every team has the same opportunity,” Soto said after Game 5. “I don’t want to say anybody has the advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what we have and how much they want me.”
“I’m really happy with the city, with the team. But at the end of the day, we will see,” he said. “We’re going to look at every situation, every offer and [make] a decision from there.”
The Dodgers have a bright future and the financial power to sign a player like Soto, but would it be the right decision? Los Angeles is Hollywood, New York is Broadway.
It would be an interesting move if Soto were return to the west coast, especially since there was speculation that he preferred to be on the east coast.
Soto's upcoming contract is reportedly going to be massive thanks to the San Diego Padres. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the late Peter Seidler was determined to make Soto one of the highest-paid players or the highest in the majors but those plans were scrummed after the former Padres owner passed away.
However, since Soto had already been offered a historic contract before the passing of Seidler, any number lower than that would be an insult, per Heyman.
The addition of Soto would make the Dodgers an extremely loaded team, but the tales of the winter have yet to unfold.