Dodgers Pitcher Maintains Mystery Surrounding Source of Injury: 'I'd Rather Keep That To Myself'
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edgardo Henriquez declined to elaborate on the metatarsal injury which had him in a boot during spring training, adding to the mystery surrounding the circumstance.
Neither Henriquez nor the Dodgers have commented on the injury since it occurred.
“I’d rather keep that to myself,” Henriquez said.
Henriquez returned from the 60-day injured list June 29, and stayed in Triple-A after his reinstatement. He had a 6.85 ERA through 22 appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, striking out 36 batters in 23.2 innings.
The Dodgers called him up July 22, and he made three appearances — holding opponents scoreless through 2.1 innings — before heading back down to Triple-A. They called him up again Aug. 12, and he has made five appearances since, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings.
Altogether he has a 0.00 ERA through all eight of his appearances, and could become an important part of the Dodgers bullpen for the remainder of the season.
“He looks much more confident,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think he was confident last year, but there was like a fake confidence, understandably. He knows his stuff plays here, so it’s good to see.”
The door for Henriquez opened with the multitude of injuries the Dodgers have faced, especially in their bullpen. There are currently 12 Dodgers pitchers on the 40-man roster that are injured, and nine of them are on the 60-day injured list.
Henriquez is a breath of fresh air for a Dodgers bullpen which has thrown the most innings in MLB this season, and will hopefully become a name fans and players can rely on night in and night out for three outs — something the bullpen has missed this season. His strikeout numbers haven't quite caught up in MLB, however he still has plenty of time to adjust to MLB hitters at just 23.
The Dodgers will face the Padres this weekend after splitting a series with the Colorado Rockies, and will look to remain at the top of the division. The Dodgers played the Padres in a three-game series last week, and took all three games at home. They'll look to do the same and extend their lead on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
