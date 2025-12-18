Dodgers World Series Hero's Game 7 Uniform Goes Up For Auction

If you're a fan of Los Angeles Dodgers sports memorabilia — or even sports memorabilia in general — this is the article for you.

As relayed by media personality Noel Sanchez, two very special items are currently up for auction stemming from the Dodgers' most recent World Series run.

As Sanchez details, the two items in question include the jersey worn by Miguel Rojas in Game 7 of the World Series, and the game-tying home run ball hit by Shohei Ohtani in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Rojas's jersey holds significant value given that he hit the iconic game-tying home run off Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning. The Dodgers famously came back to win the game and clinch their second-straight World Series title. The jersey itself is also signed by Rojas with the inscription "2025 WS GAME 7 GAME WORN".

As of Dec. 16, the jersey's top bid is currently $24,000.

The Ohtani ball is perceived to be a more valuable collector's item given the magnitude of the homer, and the fact he is considered widely to be one of the best players to ever step onto a diamond.

Ohtani clubbed the game-tying shot off a 98 mph fastball courtesy of Toronto Blue Jays reliever Serantony Dominguez. While the home run was obviously impactful, the totality of Ohtani's performance was what was simply mind-boggling in nature.

The Japanese star player reached base all nine times he batted in the 18-inning marathon. Ohtani collected four hits (two of them being homers) in addition to five walks. This set an all-time MLB record for most times reached base in a single game, and tied an all-time record for most time on base for a singular contest.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game 6-5 on a clutch homer to centerfield from veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman.

As of Dec. 16, Ohtani's ball has received seven bids. The top bid sits at $160,000.

For both Ohtani's home run ball and the Rojas gray road jersey from Game 7 of the World Series, the bidding will end on Dec. 18.

In order to get into the action, the links for Ohtani's home run ball and the Rojas jersey can be found via SCP Auctions.

