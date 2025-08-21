Dodgers Provide Crucial Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Plan For Return
Dave Roberts isn't planning to use Shohei Ohtani in Thursday's game in Denver. That was true, the manager said, before Ohtani was struck on the side of his right leg by a line drive on Wednesday in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 8-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
When the Dodgers visit San Diego on Friday for the first of three games against their closest rivals in the National League West, Ohtani plans to be back in the starting lineup.
“That’s my intention,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “I’m just making sure I get my treatment, and the goal is to make sure that I’m back to normal again.”
Ohtani, who was diagnosed with a contusion, might need to re-evaluate his chances after 48 hours and a flight to Southern California.
At least initially, the outlook for Ohtani's chances of playing Friday was optimistic.
“I’m pretty confident," Roberts said. "I am. I’m confident."
Arcia's 93.7-mph liner was directed in an unfortunate place for Ohtani's right leg. But it wasn't the only hard-hit ball Ohtani allowed Wednesday. The Rockies had six even harder-hit balls against him over four-plus innings. Four resulted in hits.
The Rockies collected nine hits and five runs against Ohtani in all, before eventually winning their second game in the series. The Dodgers will try to earn a series split Thursday.
Roberts had intended to use Ohtani for five innings but was forced to change his plans.
The two-way star had not allowed five runs in a game since July 2023, when he did so in three consecutive starts for the Angels. The Rockies' nine hits against Ohtani were the most by an opposing team since a September 2021 game between the Angels and the Houston Astros.
Ohtani isn't the first pitcher to see his stats suffer at Coors Field, the most hitter-friendly ballpark in Major League Baseball, and he won't be the last. He had a 3.47 ERA through his first nine starts of the season; now it's up to 4.61.
In the short term, the Dodgers might be able to get by without Ohtani in their rotation. They will play seven games in seven days before their next off-day on Aug. 28. Roki Sasaki, who threw 3.1 innings (60 pitches) in a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, could in theory start one of those games if he's cleared to end his rehab assignment.
More important than Ohtani's arm is his bat — particularly this weekend as the Dodgers take on the Padres with first place in the division at stake. Ohtani leads the National League in runs scored (120), plate appearances (576), OPS (1.018) and slugging (.625).
