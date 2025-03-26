Dodgers Pitcher Reveals Red Bulls Help His Electric Performance on the Mound
The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for their domestic Opening Day contest on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
Fans and players may be excited, but not many in the baseball world can get as fired up as southpaw reliever Alex Vesia.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides Crucial Update on Mookie Betts' Health as Opening Day Nears
Vesia recently spoke to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain while in Tokyo about his plans for 2025 and what kept him so dominant last season.
As he hopes to recapture his 1.76 ERA during the Dodgers' title defense season, he revealed an unconventional method to keep up the electricity throughout the grind of a major league season.
"I have my Red Bull in the first and my Red Bull in the fifth," Vesia said. "Sugar free."
The caffeinated Vesia confirmed it is about 180mg of caffeine from these energy drinks that carry him from the first pitch to the last out. The southpaw clarified that it's the adrenaline that also elevates his game during the biggest moments.
More news: Dodgers Doctor Reveals Why LA Decided to Sit Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman in Japan
"At the same time, I love adrenaline. I have loved adrenaline since I was a little kid," said Vesia. "So when a crowd of 50,000 are in the stands at Dodger Stadium, I love it. I feed off that energy.
“My energy is always towards the Dodgers, it’s never towards opponents or anything like that. I get fired up because I want to get off the mound so the boys can hit. It’s never towards the other team, I always try to keep it respectful in that sense.”
Vesia was instrumental not just on the road to the World Series with his aforementioned 1.76 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 66.1 innings, but he somehow took things to another level in October.
In seven postseason appearances — four of which were in the World Series — Vesia had an ERA of 0.00 with six strikeouts, two walks, and a save that came in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.
Through the caffeine, adrenaline, and passion Vesia shows, there is one more factor to his play that can be attributed to his success.
“I love this game, man.”
More news: Surprise Dodgers Star is Third-Highest Paid Player in MLB After Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.