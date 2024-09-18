Dodgers Pitcher Says He Stopped Fighting Himself After IL Stint
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen once again did not allow a run during Monday's win over the Atlanta Braves. Treinen has been hot since returning from a stint on the 15-day injured list in August, which he believes has helped his mechanics and health heading toward the end of the year.
Treinen landed on the IL with discomfort in his left hip, causing him to miss 16 days.
While landing on IL is normally something every player dreads, Treinen says his time on the IL might have actually "been a blessing in disguise."
“I think that having time to focus on making sure I’m healthy first, then no pressure of having to go perform … I can work on some things as I’m going through that IL stint," Treinen told Kirsten Watson, via SportsNet LA. "I think it might have cleaned a few things up. Certainly things feel smoother mechanically. I don’t feel like I’m fighting myself as much. The whole year’s kind of been up and down with the feel aspect of my delivery. Things right now feel pretty good.”
Treinen has spent more time on the injured list than the active roster over the last three years. After appearing in 72 games in 2021, he appeared in just five games combined in both 2022 and 2023. A shoulder injury he sustained early in the 2022 season caused Treinen to miss most of this time, as after the season he underwent shoulder labrum and rotator cuff surgery that made him miss the 2023 campaign.
Since returning from the injured list, Treinen has only allowed one earned run over 11 games. He has not allowed an earned run in each of his last ten appearances, and has only walked one over this time. He has allowed nine hits, but done a great job at not allowing those runners to reach home plate.
This compares favorably to when Treinen posted a 6.00 ERA and walked five during the month of June. In July, he posted a 2.53 ERA while allowing three home runs and walking three.
Treinen's current performance is important for the Dodgers, who need to see their relievers pitch well amid a myriad of injuries to the starting rotation.
With pitchers like Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Gavin Stone all injured, the Dodgers have had to rely on starters including Bobby Miller, Walker Buehler, and Landon Knack, who have all had inconsistent moments.
Ultimately, the bullpen might need to carry the load in October in ways they haven't been asked to this year. Having pitchers like Treinen in the final innings of games could help the Dodgers as much as any starting pitcher who steps up.