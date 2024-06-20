Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Pitchers Swap Spots on the IL: How to Watch Bobby Miller vs. Rockies

J.P. Hoornstra

Feb 18, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) looks on as starting pitcher Bobby Miller (28) throws in the bullpen during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) looks on as starting pitcher Bobby Miller (28) throws in the bullpen during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dodgers activated one pitcher from the injured list Wednesday and deactivated another. Right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller was activated to start the second game of the Dodgers' two-game series against the Colorado Rockies, while Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation.

Tonight marks Miller's first major league start since a shoulder injury sidelined him in April. Before then, Miller had appeared in only three games this season, managing a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA. He had an up-and-down minor league rehab assignment, recording a 7.80 ERA with 10 strikeouts and eight walks over 15 combined innings.

Here's what else you need to know about the game:

How to Watch

• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT

• Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

• TV: SportsNet LA

• Radio: 570-AM

Odds

• Moneyline: Dodgers -198 / Rockies +164

• Over/Under: 10.5

All odds via DraftKings

Predictions

Even before their stunning ninth-inning comeback Tuesday, the Dodgers had shown resilience, winning six of their last seven games when scoring four or more runs. Bobby Miller, despite a short stint this season, is back from injury and ready to contribute. On the other hand, Ryan Feltner’s struggles, particularly at home with a 6.89 ERA, position the Dodgers as the favorites to continue their dominance over the Rockies.

More

• Shohei Ohtani is tied for third in the major league home runs, including a 476-foot blast Tuesday, and third in overall hits along with a .281 average and a .979 OPS in June.

• Rookie reliever Michael Petersen made an unforgettable MLB debut, securing a win against the Rockies after allowing one run in two innings Tuesday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News