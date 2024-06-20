Dodgers Pitchers Swap Spots on the IL: How to Watch Bobby Miller vs. Rockies
The Dodgers activated one pitcher from the injured list Wednesday and deactivated another. Right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller was activated to start the second game of the Dodgers' two-game series against the Colorado Rockies, while Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right hip inflammation.
Tonight marks Miller's first major league start since a shoulder injury sidelined him in April. Before then, Miller had appeared in only three games this season, managing a 1-1 record with a 5.40 ERA. He had an up-and-down minor league rehab assignment, recording a 7.80 ERA with 10 strikeouts and eight walks over 15 combined innings.
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -198 / Rockies +164
• Over/Under: 10.5
Predictions
Even before their stunning ninth-inning comeback Tuesday, the Dodgers had shown resilience, winning six of their last seven games when scoring four or more runs. Bobby Miller, despite a short stint this season, is back from injury and ready to contribute. On the other hand, Ryan Feltner’s struggles, particularly at home with a 6.89 ERA, position the Dodgers as the favorites to continue their dominance over the Rockies.
More
• Shohei Ohtani is tied for third in the major league home runs, including a 476-foot blast Tuesday, and third in overall hits along with a .281 average and a .979 OPS in June.
• Rookie reliever Michael Petersen made an unforgettable MLB debut, securing a win against the Rockies after allowing one run in two innings Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
