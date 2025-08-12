Dodgers Placing Trade Deadline Addition on IL in Brutal Development
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing right-hander Brock Stewart on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Stewart has only made four appearances for LA, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings thus far.
More news: Dodgers' Bobby Miller Reveals Goal for Rest of 2025 Season Following Major Change
Per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, reliever Edgardo Henriquez was spotted with the team in Anaheim as the Dodgers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Angels for the second game of their Freeway series. Stewart's IL announcement lines up with Henriquez being in the clubhouse on Tuesday.
Stewart was traded from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for outfielder James Outman. With a 2.38 ERA across 39 appearances this year, the right-hander established himself as one of the most feared middle relievers in baseball.
Stewart is no stranger to the Dodgers organization as he debuted with LA during the 2016 campaign and remained a Dodger through three appearances into the 2019 season. He would end up returning on a minor league deal after the 2021 campaign, but injuries were the reason for not logging any major or minor league innings that year.
Specifically, with Stewart's shoulder, he was placed on the injured list last May with right shoulder tendinitis. After returning for three abysmal appearances, he was placed back on the IL with a right shoulder strain.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Named in Lawsuit Over Hawaii Real Estate Project
When the 33-year-old is healthy, he has proven to be one of the best in the game.
Stewart's average exit velocity on his offerings is at 86.5 mph, putting him in the 94th percentile among active pitchers. Hard-hit balls (defined as a batted ball struck 95 mph or faster) only result from his pitches 32.7 percent of the time, putting him in the 93rd percentile among MLB.
Stewart's most-used, but also his most effective pitch, is his four-seam fastball, with an average velocity of 96.2 mph (81st percentile). This pitch has an opposing batting average of just .197 against it, leaving batters swinging and missing 33.9 percent of the time.
In terms of whiff percentage, Stewart's best pitch is his sweeper. Although it is only used 14.3 percent of the time, good for his second-most-frequent pitch in his repertoire, it has an opposing batting average of .200 against it, with a swing-and-miss rate of 39.4 percent.
More Dodgers News:
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.