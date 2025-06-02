Dodgers Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell from second to sixth in the ninth edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings.
Since the last edition of the power rankings, the Dodgers had gone 3-3, dropping a series against the New York Mets in New York before snagging two games in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on the road as well.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers will likely see a rise in the rankings next week as the defending champions took two out of three from the New York Yankees.
The Dodgers previously lost seven of their last 13 games, and loosened their grip on the National League West, though they still lead the San Diego Padres by two games. The teams who passed the 2024 World Series champions are the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Mets, all of whom currently hold a playoff spot.
The Dodgers lead MLB in batting average with a mark of .270 as their numbers slightly increased following Friday's and Saturday's victories over the Yankees. In the last six games prior to the Fall Classic rematch, the Dodgers were batting .237, which was the sixth lowest in the National League during that time frame.
Although the Dodgers may have slowed down slightly over the past week, they are still seeing production from some of their key offensive contributors. Will Smith and Freddie Freeman have batted over .300 since the last edition, maintaining their extraordinarily high averages for the season.
Shohei Ohtani has reminded the league why he is the best in baseball as he is currently the MLB home run leader with 22 after a strong performance over the weekend against the Yankees.
Offense is also coming in less likely sources for the Boys in Blue, as Michael Conforto seems to be seeing the ball better. Though he only has 15 plate appearances, the former All-Star had an on base percentage of .467 in his four games between May 23-30, which is a good sign for a Dodgers team which has been patient with the left fielder.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.