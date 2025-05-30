Yankees' Aaron Judge Takes Apparent Shot at Dodgers for World Series Trash Talk
As the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees get ready to face off for a three-game regular season series, star Aaron Judge reflected on the trash talk that happened during the World Series.
The Dodgers and Yankees faced off in a clash of titans last season, with two of the biggest media markets both vying for the pennant.
More news: Dodgers Manager Carefully Calls Out Struggling Defender
After the series, former Dodger utility man Chris Taylor said that the Yankees “s— down their leg” during the fifth inning of Game 5.
Taylor, now on the Los Angeles Angels, was asked about his comments after the World Series win by The Athletic in the lead-up to the Angels-Yankees clash.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was saying anything super critical, to me. I think if you would have asked them, they would have said the same thing. That’s kind of how I felt about it," Taylor said.
“I didn’t mean any offense by it. To me, it was just like, I was kind of stating the fact.
“But I don’t take back what I said. I think I was just telling the truth. I didn’t mean any offense by it. I guess you could say, I could see how people would take it personally. I could see how that would maybe put a chip on their shoulder. But, to me, it kind of was what it was.”
The Yankees were ahead entering the top of the fifth inning, 5-0, though the Dodgers rallied to tie the game up.
The innings saw several mistakes from the Yankees' stars, a textbook meltdown, and the Dodgers would go on to capture the Game 5 win, which ended the series.
Taylor's comments were made on Mookie Betts' podcast that aired after the World Series win, which featured several other Dodgers taking shots at the Yankees.
Aaron Judge, the face of the Yankees franchise, recently weighed in on the comments.
“You’re really not trying to look much into it,” he said.
“I feel like their big-time players that played every day or played in the games, they really didn’t say too much. It was a lot of the guys who really didn’t do much. So I didn’t pay too much attention to it. They can say what they want.
"When it comes down to it, we didn’t win. If you win, you can say what you want. We didn’t win. We kind of just got to take it on the chin and prepare yourself for the next season.”
More news: Dodgers' $72 Million Addition Doesn't Want to Make Excuses for Struggles
Judge has seemingly taken out his frustration from the series defeat on the baseball this season, considering he is having a historically incredible season
He is slashing .391/.488/.739 with an otherworldly 239 wRC+ and a staggering 4.7 WAR. He has 18 homers and 47 RBIs.
If Judge maintains his pace, he could pick up his first career AL triple crown, a title which has eluded him. He would be a lock to win the AL MVP award.
More news: Mets Pitcher Takes Major Shot at Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.