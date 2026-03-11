Multiple Dodgers Games Selected for First Half of 2026 "Friday Night Baseball" Schedule

“Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders are returning on Apple TV for a fifth season, beginning March 27, the first weekend of the 2026 MLB season.

Apple is planning to live stream games every Friday over the course of the 25-week season, and thus far announced matchups for the first half of their schedule. It includes the Los Angeles Dodgers being featured for games against the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.

More dates will be unveiled at a future time, as Apple and MLB have only released the “Friday Night Baseball” schedule through June 26.

“‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV continues to elevate how fans experience the game,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV, Sports, and Beats.

“With cutting-edge production — including the integration of iPhone to capture immersive new perspectives — and a full season of marquee matchups available without local broadcast restrictions, we’re delivering a modern, premium broadcast experience designed for fans everywhere.”

For the fourth consecutive season, “Friday Night Baseball” games will be called by broadcast teams that consist of Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst) and Heidi Watney (reporter); and Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Rich Waltz will call select games during the season as well.

Willis is additionally remaining part of the SportsNet LA broadcast team.

First half of "Friday Night Baseball" schedule

Friday, March 27

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

5:15 p.m. PT



Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

6:45 p.m. PT

Friday, April 3

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals

4:45 p.m. PT



Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

6:45 p.m. PT

Friday, April 10

Los Angeles Angels at Cincinnati Reds

3:45 p.m. PT



San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles

4:15 p.m. PT

Friday, April 17

Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates

3:45 p.m. PT



Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

4:15 p.m. PT

Friday, April 24

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

4:15 p.m. PT



Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

7:15 p.m. PT

Friday, May 1

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

3:45 p.m. PT



Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

6:45 p.m. PT

Friday, May 8

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

4:15 p.m. PT



St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

6:45 p.m. PT

Friday, May 15

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

3:45 p.m. PT



New York Yankees at New York Mets

4:15 p.m. PT

Friday, May 22

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

11:20 a.m. PT



Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

4:15 p.m. PT

Friday, May 29

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates

3:45 p.m. PT



Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

7:15 p.m. PT

Friday, June 5

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

5:15 p.m. PT



Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

5:15 p.m. PT

Friday, June 12

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

4:15 p.m. PT



Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

4:15 p.m. PT

Friday, June 19

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

5:15 p.m. PT



Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

6:45 p.m. PT

Friday, June 26

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

4:45 p.m. PT



Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

6:45 p.m. PT