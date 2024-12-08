Dodgers Predicted to Lose Teoscar Hernández to AL East Team on $100 Million Deal
Los Angeles was the perfect fit for outfielder Teoscar Hernández this season. The 32-year-old had the best season of his career since 2021.
He quickly became a Dodgers’ fan favorite for his impressive performance at the plate. Hernández won the first Home Run Derby of his career and the first in Dodgers franchise history. The 2024 National League Silver Slugger recorded a career-high 33 home runs this season. He also hit a grand slam in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres to put the Dodgers down by one run.
However, his time in Los Angeles may be nearing its end. After winning the World Series, Hernández elected free agency and is searching for a multi-year deal. Although he has expressed interest in staying with the Dodgers, other MLB teams may have better offers and opportunities for the Dominican outfielder.
Hernández signed a last-minute, one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers last offseason as a free agent. His 2023 performance did not draw much attention from MLB teams. But, after his standout season this year, Hernández is in a much better position to find the contract he has been hunting for.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report suggested Hernández could land a five-year, $100 million contract with the New York Yankees. In 2022, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos signed an identical contract to the one Reuter predicted for Hernández.
The Yankees got an extra close look at Hernández in the World Series. Across the five-game series, Hernández hit a two-run home run in Game 2 to give the Dodgers a two-run lead. He also threw out Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at home plate – highlighting his defensive prowess.
Reuter acknowledged that the Dodgers still have a high likelihood of resigning Hernández. Although he declined his qualifying offer from the franchise, Los Angeles is still negotiating a contract with the two-time All-Star.
But, once free agent outfielder Juan Soto decides where he is signing, Hernández’s market may broaden. Better offers from other teams may convince Hernández to part ways with the Dodgers.
Additionally, if the Dodgers somehow manage to acquire Juan Soto, it is unlikely that there will be room or money for Hernández. Los Angeles is reportedly among teams that have met with Soto and offered him $600 million. However, both New York teams, the Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly open to spending $700 million for Soto.
Soto is expected to make a decision over the weekend, possibly before the start of the annual Winter Meetings.