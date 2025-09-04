Dodgers Predicted to Move On From Key Free Agent This Offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had problems with pitching injuries all season long, and despite incredible production when healthy, Michael Kopech has made just 32 appearances for LA since last year's trade deadline.
Kopech immediately proved to be one of last year's trade deadline diamonds in the rough, lowering his 4.74 ERA on the Chicago White Sox to just a 1.13 mark after heading to Los Angeles. Across 24 innings last season, he tossed 29 strikeouts to 10 walks, and allowed three runs during that span.
As Kopech plays out the final year of his contract, MLB insider Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report thinks that the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent won't return to the Dodgers.
Kelly cited Kopech's injury history as enough reason to not bring the right-hander back.
"Kopech has a minuscule 0.87 ERA over 32 regular-season appearances with the Dodgers between 2024 and 2025, and he was a key cog in their bullpen a year ago en route to the World Series.
"But if Kopech—who was activated off the injured list Monday—isn't able to stay healthy for the remainder of this season, it's fair to wonder what level of interest the Dodgers will have in bringing him back."
Kopech was remarkable in 2024, and held his own in October with a 3.00 ERA through 10 appearances on the way to World Series title No. 8.
His 2025 campaign didn't start until June due to a shoulder impingement suffered towards the end of spring training.
After getting back on the mound for eight appearances — having yet to allow an earned run — Kopech would later require meniscus surgery on his knee and has been on the injured list until finally being activated on Monday.
The right-hander will have to prove himself over this next stretch of intensity and show the Dodgers who he is capable of being when available.
If Kopech were to struggle or even land on the injured list once again, to Kelly's point, there would be plenty of question marks surrounding a reunion with the Dodgers in 2026. If Kopech ends up playing to the same level of production he has already shown in his last 32 outings in LA, perhaps he better get used to suiting up in a Dodger uniform.
