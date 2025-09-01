One Dodgers Pitcher Among Attendees Expected for Bill Belichick's UNC Debut
All eyes in the college football world Monday will be focused on Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For the uninitiated, that's the home of the UNC Tar Heels football team and its celebrity head coach, Bill Belichick.
The six-time Super Bowl winner will be making his UNC debut, walking the sidelines for the Tar Heels' season opener against TCU.
One Dodgers pitcher wouldn't miss it for the world.
Monday is an off-day in the Dodgers' schedule. Tuesday, they kick off a series in Pittsburgh. In between, Blake Snell decided there's no place he would rather be than Chapel Hill, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Snell isn't alone. Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, and Chase Rice are expected to attend the game, according to Thamel. So is former soccer star Mia Hamm, the wife of former Dodgers infielder and current Dodgers broadcaster Nomar Garciaparra.
Snell, whom the Dodgers signed to a five-year, $182 million contract in December, certainly has the disposable income to attend what might be the most-watched college football game of Week 1. Unusually for a college gameday, he also has the day off.
What's unusual is that Snell has no obvious connection to Belichick or the UNC football program. He did not attend college. He grew up in Washington state. His favorite football player, according to a 2020 interview with Men's Journal, is Odell Beckham Jr. — who attended LSU and never played for Belichick.
Snell is also a new father; his start Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks was his first since returning from paternity leave.
Will Snell subject his wife and newborn to the sights and sounds of a prime-time college fotball game? Or will he quietly rub elbows with MJ, LT, and the other sports luminaries in attendance Monday?
The Dodgers couldn't care less, as long as Snell makes his next scheduled start. It's currently lined up for Thursday in Pittsburgh opposite Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Snell has been a boon to the Dodgers' rotation when healthy. In seven starts he's 3-3 with a 2.41 ERA (3.58 FIP). The 2018 and 2023 Cy Young Award winner is a likely candidate to start a postseason game for the Dodgers, who are looking to a relatively soft road schedule — after the Pirates, the Dodgers will play the disappointing Baltimore Orioles — to widen their lead in the National League West.
The Dodgers currently hold a two-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the division. The Padres are off Monday and host the Orioles on Tuesday.
