Dodgers Could Get Surprise Reinforcement Off IL Following Tommy John Surgery
The unfortunately familiar lack of pitching depth that has haunted the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent seasons was in full force in 2025, but with just 25 more regular season games to go until October, a surprise name can very well emerge as a productive piece on the roster.
Right-hander Kyle Hurt has played just 8.2 big league innings since 2023, but he allowed just one earned run in that time. A 3.07 ERA across 13 outings in Triple-A last season showed that his trajectory was certainly headed for more time in MLB, but a Tommy John surgery stopped his production in its tracks.
Hurt threw a live batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, a mound that he last pitched on in April 2024, and is slated to make a rehab start in Triple-A on Tuesday.
“It’s really exciting. It’s been a very long 13 months, and I’m just really happy to be back to doing what I was doing,” Hurt said to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Although it has been an arduous process for Hurt, the 27-year-old pitcher detailed the process of getting back to this point, and potentially, back to helping the defending champions during this final stretch of the season.
“There’s a lot of low points,” Hurt said. “Just every day, you go into the facility and you just got to grind and get back to where you were at. Things aren’t going to feel great every day, so you just got to keep going."
Hurt revealed he wasn't alone in his rehab with hurlers like Emmet Sheehan, Brusdar Graterol, River Ryan, and other ailing Dodgers pitchers pushing each other to get back to the mound.
"But it is a tough road, and it’s just so fulfilling being back here and facing hitters and then going back to Triple-A to get back in some games. So I’m just really excited.”
The Dodgers pitching roster should also be excited to have someone not only as committed as Hurt trending towards an imminent return, but someone who has immense promise at a big league level in the sample size he has displayed.
At the very least, Hurt will be able to take over innings for Dodgers pitchers that have been working tirelessly all season, and the timing couldn't be better with October baseball looming.
