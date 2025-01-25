Dodgers Predicted to Sign $120M All-Star in Shocking Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers look invincible after the numerous additions this offseason, but MLB insider David Schoenfield believes the team could sign another big name free agent.
Schoenfield predicts the Dodgers sign Houston Astros star free agent Alex Bregman in a blockbuster move.
"Why should the Dodgers stop now? If Bregman can't find the big deal he wants, the Dodgers might be a surprise fit," Schoenfield wrote. "Max Muncy is a free agent after 2025 and prone to strikeouts. Hyeseong Kim's bat projects as more of a utility infielder than a starting second baseman. Bregman can shift between second and third in 2025 and then replace Muncy in 2026.
"Too much money even for the Dodgers? Not really. Between Muncy, Chris Taylor, Michael Conforto and Miguel Rojas, the Dodgers have $49.5 million coming off the books after this season (and the pitching staff is set for years)."
The rumors about the Dodgers adding another third baseman in 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado were already put to rest. And the thought of the Dodgers signing Bregman, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros, seems like a long shot.
The Dodgers are not only successful because of their star talent, but also because the organization places value in team chemistry. Bregman coming to Los Angeles in many ways seems wrong.
In a less emotional argument, the Dodgers realistically don't have any room for Bregman on the roster.
The Dodgers have a full infield with Freddie Freeman, Hyeseong Kim, Mookie Betts, and Max Muncy, as well as backups such as Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman and Chris Taylor.
The Dodgers also still need to clear a 40-man roster spot for Kirby Yates.
General manager Brandon Gomes also gave an update on Clayton Kershaw's free agent status, stating the team still planned for his return this offseason. The veteran southpaw was among a group of players from L.A. who sent a video to Roki Sasaki as a recruiting pitch.
Therefore, the Dodgers still need to make room for multiple incoming players. Hence, signing Bregman seems outlandish for many reasons.
Although the Dodgers could certainly spend big for the third baseman, there's no reason for them to do so.
