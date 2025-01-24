Pitcher Retires From MLB, Seemingly Blames Dodgers in Announcement
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Cyr announced his retirement on Friday, per MLB Trade Rumors.
“After much reflection, I am officially announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Cyr said. “This decision is not one I take lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart & excitement for what’s to come. While my passion for the game and my love for the competition will never fade, the reality of a shoulder injury I sustained in 2023 with the Dodgers has made it impossible for me to fully recover and continue playing at the level I expect of myself.
"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and, of course, the fans who have supported me throughout my journey. I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had and the memories I’ll carry with me forever. Baseball has given me everything, from the thrill of competition to lifelong friendships, and I will always cherish the game.
"Even though my time on the field has come to an end, I’m excited for what lies ahead. My love for baseball is unwavering, and I believe I have so much more to offer in the future—whether it’s through coaching, mentoring, or contributing to the game in new ways. The lessons I’ve learned and the passion I’ve gained over the years will never go away, and I’m excited to stay connected to the game I love.
"Thank you all for believing in me, for cheering me on, and for allowing me to live out my dream. This isn’t goodbye—it’s simply a new chapter. I’ll always be part of the baseball family, and my love for the game will never end.”
Cyr signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in 2023. He was promoted to the big league roster in May, but only made two appearances before heading to the injured list with a right shoulder injury.
Cyr did not sign with any team since his short stint with Los Angeles, and will now hang up his jersey. The right-hander produced a 2.40 ERA in 15 big league innings with 18 strikeouts and five walks.
