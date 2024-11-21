Dodgers Predicted to Sign Superstar Free Agent to $189 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are predicted to sign the best shortstop on the market in free agent Willy Adames. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts the Dodgers will sign Adames to a seven-year, $189 million contract this winter.
"L.A.'s interest level is indirectly proportional to how serious it is about reconverting Mookie Betts to the middle infield," Miller wrote. "If the Dodgers are legitimately all-in on making the 32-year-old, six-time Gold Glove-winning right fielder their primary shortstop in 2025, then, no, they won't be bidding much on Adames."
Miller brings up a valid point as the Dodgers announced Mookie Betts would be returning to the infield for 2025. However, there was speculation that the Betts shortstop experiment had concluded after he was sidelined for a stretch of the season because of a broken hand.
Although the Dodgers announced Betts would be returning to the infield, the team didn't announce where he would be playing. If Betts played at second, then it would mean Gavin Lux is the odd man out. If Betts played shortstop, it would mean veteran Miguel Rojas would be his backup and utility man Tommy Edman would likely exclusively play in the outfield.
Miller speculates signing Adames would mean the Dodgers would actually place Betts back in the outfield.
"However, bringing in the former Brewer would allow them to keep Betts in the outfield, where they are already trying to figure out how to replace/re-sign Teoscar Hernández and where they would need multiple solutions if they move Betts," Miller wrote.
Although the Dodgers are the favorites to land Adames, there is another National League West rival that could use a shortstop. The San Francisco Giants are also a plausible landing spot for Adames, according to Miller.
"If the Dodgers are on the fence in any way, though, the Giants could pounce," Miller wrote. "They've already said they want to bring in a shortstop this offseason, and goodness knows they are overdue for landing a big fish in free agency."
The Dodgers have several needs to address this winter and the biggest is starting pitching. The 2024 postseason showed the Dodgers that they can never have enough starting pitching.
Although the Dodgers may be favorites to sign Adames, it seems as though the priority is still to land a big name pitcher such as Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Blake Snell.