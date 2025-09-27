Dodgers Predicted to Sign Superstar Outfielder to 10-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be in the market for an outfielder over the winter, and one name stands out as the best option.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is one of the biggest upcoming free agents this winter. He has been a regular All-Star at right field, and he is only 30 years old.
Los Angeles' outfield has been underwhelming both offensively and in run prevention. Teoscar Hernandez is considered one of the worst fielders in baseball, while Michael Conforto has struggled after his big money move.
Andy Pages came along this season and demonstrated impressive development, covering center field and doing a solid job, while hitting the ball well.
Pages' emergence helped the Dodgers cope with the outfield's overall struggles, but the position will require significant investment over the offseason.
The Dodgers' obvious need at the corners will naturally draw them to Tucker, who is the top outfielder available in free agency — excluding Kyle Schwarber, who is hitting at an otherworldly pace, but his days in left field are probably over because of his age and athletic profile.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicts that Tucker and the Dodgers reach an agreement, resulting in a 10-year deal for the former Houston Astros prospect.
"A $500 million pay day might be doable, and that feels true regardless if he runs it back with the Cubs or finds his way out of the Windy City," Buckley writes.
"Expect a strong bid from Chicago, but expect an even bigger bid from a club with a longer track record of shelling out huge money for top free agents."
The Dodgers can certainly afford to pay the $500 million price tag considering how many of the team's big contracts are based on deferred money.
The main obstacle for Los Angeles will be their pressing needs across the field, including possibly third base, maybe even shortstop, left field, and several relievers.
Addressing all of those needs will be tricky for the Dodgers, but president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, has not been shy about spending over the past couple of seasons and he could get aggressive once again, especially if the Dodgers defend their title and aim for a three-peat.
