Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Hold Back Regarding Rookie's Shortcomings
Dodgers infielder Hyeseong Kim isn't having the rookie season he imagined after joining Major League Baseball after reaching All-Star status in South Korea.
The second baseman hasn't performed poorly — batting .283 and holding a 1.7 wins above replacement — but his inconsistency has relegated him to the minor leagues for more plate appearances than he's had in the majors. In September, Kim has started just four games, going 1-for-14 at the plate.
Because of Kim's recent struggles and inconsistent season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seems reticent to give Kim a chance to make the Dodgers postseason roster.
“I don’t feel comfortable with him versus left-handed pitching. Balls that are going away from him,” Roberts told reporters. “I think with Hyeseong, I love the defense. … This is his first year in the major leagues and I think he’s done a great job."
“I think right now for Hyeseong, there’s too much chase out of the hitting zone and there’s not enough contact," Roberts added. "So for me, when you chase a lot and you don’t make a lot of contact, that is not a good spot for the postseason. I think he’s going to be a very good player. He’s helped us out a lot this year. I just think that there’s a lot more growth as a major-league hitter that needs to happen.
"There’s not enough walk in there, again, because there’s a lot of chase. He’s growing. He’s going to get better. But I think right now (when it comes to playing time) I’ve got to think about guys that I feel that can handle postseason pitching. But I think that this experience for Hyeseong to be on the club, to be in a pennant race, I think this is going to help him going forward.”
Kim, to his credit, has taken the disappointing start to his MLB career in stride, saying that his main goal is simply to contribute to the Dodgers the best he can.
"Just like any player would say, getting a chance to play every day would obviously be ideal,” Kim said. “But understanding my role — each player has a different role on the roster. So understanding that, I just prepare if I get a chance to play.
“If I do make it to the postseason roster, I’ll focus on what I’m good at — pinch-running, substituting on defense. Those are two roles that I have in my mind.”
It likely won't be known for sure until the morning of the Dodgers' first game of the postseason whether Kim will be on the roster or not. However, reading into what Roberts has said, it seems likely that Kim will be watching from the dugout.
