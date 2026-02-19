Kyle Tucker Off to 'Pretty Special' Experience With Dodgers

Against the backdrop of claims they are ruining baseball and having already signed Edwin Díaz, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a second splash in free agency by adding Kyle Tucker on a record-setting contract.

Tucker signed with the Dodgers for four years and $240 million. He chose their offer over a similar contract from the New York Mets and a long-term deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Chicago Cubs never made an effort to re-sign Tucker.

His arrival in Los Angeles was met by not only criticism because of the Dodgers' continued spending, but skepticism due a narrative that had been formed about Tucker's personality. He was assumed to be not overly passionate about baseball and thought to have a preference of avoiding the spotlight.

The Dodgers are entering the 2026 season with the highest of expectations and pressure, though in some regard Tucker can be shielded by a star-studded clubhouse that effectively splits up attention on the team.

Kyle Tucker details 'special' Dodgers clubhouse

The process of Tucker full acclimating with the Dodgers began this week with the start of full-squad workouts at Camelback Ranch. He also was among the players called on by manager Dave Roberts to address the team on Tuesday.

During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Tucker discussed his experience in the Dodgers clubhouse thus far and marveling at the group he's now part of.

"It's been awesome. I mean, this group of guys is obviously very talented and does a really good job out on the field. It's been cool to kind of watch from afar, but being in this clubhouse now and kind of interacting with guys on a more personal level, is pretty cool and pretty special. I'm just happy to be in this organization, with this team and have another chance to have a really good year.



"There's a lot of phenomenal players on this team. From our starters to our bullpen, to our position players, everyone is really talented and works really hard at their craft. I'm excited to see everyone throughout the year. I can already tell everyone works hard just from the first couple days of Spring Training so far.



"There's a lot of brains to pick around here in terms of talent and success, so I'm excited to get to it and be a part of it this year."

Aside from joining a new team, Tucker is going to keep some familiarity with the Dodgers by playing right field. Manager Dave Roberts said he's not yet decided if Tucker will bat second or fourth in the lineup.