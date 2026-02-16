Kyle Tucker 'Annoyed' Mets Owner Steve Cohen

The Los Angeles Dodgers enjoying yet another splashy offseason largely came at the expense of the New York Mets in free agency.

It began when Edwin Díaz opted out of the remaining two years and $38 million of his contract. The Mets had signed the right-hander to a five-year, $102 million extension in November that at the time represented the richest contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history.

Díaz predictably rejected the qualifying offer for the 2026 season and went on to sign a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers. It wasn't the long-term deal many projected the 31-year-old to receive, but Díaz's Dodgers contract set a record for highest average annual value by a reliever.

The Dodgers and Mets then were among the finalists for Kyle Tucker, along with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tucker wound up joining the Dodgers on a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract despite having a similar offer from the Mets and a long-term deal presented by the Blue Jays.

Mets owner upset by Kyle Tucker's decision

Having recently discussed his surprise over Díaz choosing to sign with the Dodgers, Mets owner Steve Cohen now revealed some disappointment with the Tucker sweepstakes but noted it subsided given how quickly the team pivoted to signing Bo Bichette.

Cohen shared his remarks with reports at Mets Spring Training, via SNY.

"Well the way I describe it is, when the news came down with Kyle, literally the body was still warm and we were getting calls from agents. Literally five minutes later.



"I was like, 'The body is still warm.' Listen, I actually went to bed annoyed. 'Oh, we didn't get him.' And then the agent for Bo called us right after and discussions started. You never know how they're going to go. They moved really quickly."

According to multiple reports, the Mets' contract offer to Tucker was for four years and $220 million. He would have received a $60 million salary in 2026 and 2027, and $50 million in 2028 and 2029. The Mets' offer did not include any deferrals but was due to pay Tucker a $75 million signing bonus and give him options to opt out after the second and third year.

Tucker's Dodgers contract netted him a $64 million signing bonus but also $30 million in deferred salary. Tucker still has opt-outs after both the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

