Dodgers Promote Veteran Left-Hander For Sixth Time This Season
Hours before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Los Angeles Dodgers called up left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sent rookie lefty Justin Wrobleski back to the minors.
They also designated rookie right-hander Michael Petersen for assignment.
Ramirez returns to the Dodgers after being designated for assignment on July 30. It's been an up-and-down year for the 35-year-old, who was acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations on April 2.
The Dodgers recalled and optioned Ramirez twice in April, twice in May, once in July, hitting the limit of five player options per season. He was DFA'd when the Dodgers activated new acquisitions Amed Rosario, Kevin Kiermaier, and Jack Flaherty.
Across his five stints, Ramirez posted a 6.75 ERA over seven games without a win or loss. Down in Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's appeared in 25 games this season, going 3-1 with a 4.65 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings.
Ramirez has a combined 7-7 record and a 4.20 ERA over 103 Major League appearances with the Detroit Tigers (2019-20), San Diego Padres (2021), New York Yankees (2023), and now the Dodgers (2024).
The Dodgers managed to bring Ramirez back since they had already outrighted him after his fifth optional assignment. The only catch now is that they have seven days to either trade Peterson, send him outright to the minors, or place him on waivers.
Petersen, 30, pitched for the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits in one inning against the Los Angeles Angels.
Signed as a minor league free agent in January, Petersen made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in June. He started strong, posting a 1.17 ERA over his first 7.2 innings in five appearances, but things took a turn when he gave up four runs, including a three-run homer by Christian Walker, in a game against the Diamondbacks on July 3.
He finishes his stay with the Dodgers with a 6.43 ERA, eight walks, and 11 strikeouts over 14 innings in 11 relief appearances.
The Dodgers picked up Ramirez from the Yankees for cash on April 2. Since then, he’s bounced between the big leagues and Triple-A Oklahoma City, making just seven appearances and pitching 11.1 innings. In those outings, he’s given up eight runs, with opposing hitters batting .311 against him.
Wrobleski, 24, pitched two scoreless innings in the Dodgers' 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. He's 1-2 with a 6.40 ERA in seven appearances this season. Nearly half of those runs came in a rough Sept. 1 start against the Diamondbacks, where he was tagged for 10 runs over 5.1 innings.