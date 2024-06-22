Dodgers Promoting Three Minor League Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted a trio of pitches within the minor league system this week.
Right-hander Sauryn Lao was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Lucas Wepf was promoted to Double-A Tulsa, and left-hander Justin Wrobleski will make his Triple-A debut Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Lao has been rapidly rising through the farm system. The 24-year-old was an infielder before converting to pitching last year. He has been a pitcher for nearly 14 months and is already in Triple-A bringing a 1.90 ERA with 29 strikeouts with only eight walks in 23.2 innings for Tulsa.
His Oklahoma City debut was successful. He pitched two scoreless frames in relief with two strikeouts and reportedly averaged 95.9 mph on his fastball.
Wepf was promoted to Double-A Tulsa after a 1.84 ERA and eight saves with High-A Great Lakes. The 24-year-old struck out 44 batters and walked 10 in 29.1 innings. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2022.
Wrobleski arrives in Oklahoma City with a record of 5-2 and a 3.06 ERA in 13 starts. He struck out 62 and walked 13 across 67.2 innings.
Per MLB Pipeline, Wrobleski is the Dodgers' No. 14 prospect and continues to improve. The velocity on his four-seam fastball now tops out around 98 mph plus he has a changeup, a slider, and a curveball which provides all the tools to be a quality major league starter.