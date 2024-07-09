Dodgers Prospect Has Sore Elbow, Shuts Down Throwing Program: Report
It's been a tough year for the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 5 prospect, Kyle Hurt, and it's not getting any easier. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared that Hurt will be shut down from throwing due to elbow soreness.
"Kyle Hurt has been shut down from throwing due to elbow soreness, according to a league source," Ardaya wrote. "He exited his most recent outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City with a trainer after facing just two hitters."
Hurt was recently activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after suffering from right shoulder inflammation on June 21. Hurt was initially placed on the 15-day IL on April 20 but was moved to the 60-day IL a week later.
The young right-handed pitcher is currently the No. 5 prospect for the Dodgers farm system and the No. 3 pitcher according to MLB.com. The 26-year-old made his major league debut out of the bullpen in 2023 against the San Diego Padres and has pitched in four major league games thus far. In 2024, he's pitched three games and has recorded a 0-3 record with a 1.35 ERA, three strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 6.2 innings.
The latest news amounts to another discouraging development in an already injury-riddled season for Hurt. The Dodgers acquired him from the Miami Marlins in 2021, along with left-handed reliever Alex Vesia. Hurt was a fifth-round selection from the Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft from Rancho Santa Fe, California.